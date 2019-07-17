XRegister
17/07/2019 - 14:26 BST

This Proves West Ham Really Wanted Me – Sebastien Haller

 




West Ham United new boy Sebastien Haller firmly believes the transfer fee spent by the Hammers to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt shows how much they wanted him at the club.

The Hammers have been on the lookout for a striker in the summer transfer window, after parting ways with the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll.  


 



And following their negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham have confirmed the signing of Haller on a five-year deal, with an option to extend it for another year.

In the wake of his switch to the Premier League, Haller has expressed his delight with the move to the London Stadium and feels it is a good opportunity for him.
 


The Frenchman also believes the club-record fee spent by West Ham shows how much the club wanted him this summer and admits it means a lot to him.



“I feel really great. I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to be here”, Haller told the club’s official website.

“It means a lot [to be the record signing]. It proves that the club [has] really wanted me for a long time.
 


“I felt this desire to sign me and I’m really happy to sign, also. it is an ambitious club, a nice club, a nice city and nice fans too.”

Haller also vowed to respect the club by giving everything for the shirt, while insisting he wants to make the Hammers proud.

“For me I can guarantee that I will give 100 per cent for the club because the club has given me this confidence and I will try to give it back every day in every game”, he continued.

“I will always give 100 per cent and respect the club. I think this is a normal thing and that I can guarantee.

“I know it’s a big transfer and there is a lot of expectation around me, and I just want to make people proud of this transfer and I will give everything I have.”

The 25-year-old netted 20 goals and chipped in with 12 assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season.   
 