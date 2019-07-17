XRegister
17/07/2019 - 10:11 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Pass On La Liga Winger

 




Tottenham Hotspur have snubbed the opportunity to sign Angel Correa as part of the deal that will see Kieran Trippier join Atletico Madrid, according to Sky Sports.

The two clubs have reached an agreement over a deal for Trippier’s move to Atletico Madrid and he is expected to undergo a medical today in the Spanish capital.  


 



The Spanish giants have agreed to pay a fee of £21.7m and the England international is set to depart Tottenham following a summer of speculation.

Atletico Madrid did offer Correa to Tottenham as part of the negotiations to bring the price down for Trippier.
 


But it has been claimed Tottenham ignored the temptation to sign the attacker and opted for a straight cash deal to sell the defender this summer.



Correa has been at Atletico Madrid since 2015 and has scored 30 goals and provided 18 assists in 188 appearances for the club.

Atletico Madrid were prepared to let him continue his career in north London, but Tottenham had other ideas.
 


Trippier is expected to complete his move to the Wanda Metropolitano by the weekend as he gets ready for a new adventure in La Liga.   
 