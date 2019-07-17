Tottenham Hotspur Won’t Be Stung By Sell-On Fee In Kieran Trippier Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur will not have to provide a sell-on fee from the €24m they are to receive from Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier to Burnley.



The England full-back has travelled to Spain to seal a move to the Wanda Metropolitano as he prepares to continue his career in La Liga.













Tottenham are to receive €24m from Atletico Madrid and, according to the Sun, they will not be paying a sell-on fee.



It is claimed that there was no sell-on clause inserted when Burnley sold Trippier to Tottenham in 2015; he cost the north London club a fee of just £3.5m.



Tottenham have enjoyed four seasons of service from Trippier and will make a big profit, but Burnley will receive no extra money.







Instead Spurs will receive the full benefits of the fee.



The defender, who was on the books at Manchester City, turned out at Turf Moor for four seasons, helping the Clarets win promotion to the Premier League.





He has never played his club football outside England, but that is set to change with the move to Atletico Madrid.

