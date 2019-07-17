We Beat Off Competition To Land Ryan Hardie From Rangers – Blackpool Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool manager Simon Grayson has revealed that the Seasiders had to fend off interest from other clubs to win the race to sign Ryan Hardie from Rangers.



The League One side have announced that the 22-year-old has signed an initial two-year contract with an option to extend it by another year, but the fee paid to Rangers has not been disclosed.













Hardie came through the Gers youth academy before making his debut for the club as a substitute in a League Cup match against Falkirk in 2014. The Scotsman also had loan spells at Raith Rovers, St. Mirren and Livingston over the past three years.



However, the youngster has been shown the way out this summer after missing out on Steven Gerrard's plans for the upcoming season.





Grayson, who took in charge of the Seasiders earlier this month, has revealed that the club beat competition from other teams to land Hardie.







“The club has been monitoring Ryan’s progress for some time", Grayson told Blackpool's official website.



"Having watched plenty of footage and spoken to fellow coaches and players about him, he’s going to be a good addition who strengthens our attacking options.





"We’re getting him at the right age and have beaten some competition for his signature.”



Hardie made 21 league appearances for Livingston on loan last season, from which he found the back of the net seven times.

