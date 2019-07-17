We Need This – Liverpool Defender Salutes Importance of US Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is positive that the Reds' pre-season tour to the United States will stand them in good stead for the new season.



European champions Liverpool arrived in Indiana on Tuesday to step up their pre-season preparations, with the league campaign less than a month away.













The Reds will play friendlies against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon in the US before heading to France later this month.



Liverpool have taken a 29-man squad to North America, but the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Alisson are missing as they are yet to return following their international duty.





Among the senior players to be with the squad currently is Matip, who has admitted that the training sessions in the US are intense. However, the defender is confident that it will help Liverpool get ready for the new campaign.







“You have to get used to it, it’s intense, but it is good for the pre-season”, Matip told Liverpool's official website.



“We need these sessions to get better and strong. It’s about fitness, getting the rhythm back, playing football and getting used to the intensity.





“You always try to lead from the front, but there are a lot of good young players trying their best [here] – we all help each other.



"That’s how it works in the team.”



Liverpool's 2019/20 campaign will kick-off with the Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City on 4th August.



They also have the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea to look forward to.

