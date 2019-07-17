We’ll Be Ready – Norwich Star Issues Warning To Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City defender Max Aarons has warned Liverpool, insisting the Canaries will be confident and ready for their opening game of the Premier League season at Anfield.



Daniel Farke’s men clinched automatic promotion to the top flight at the end of last season, after being crowned champions of the second tier in England.













In the wake of their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016, the Canaries have been buoyed by their squad rebuild at Carrow Road.



And Aarons has issued a warning to Liverpool by insisting they will be confident and ready to lock horns with the European champions during the opening game of the season at Anfield.





The defender, who penned a new five-year contract with Norwich, also admitted that as a player he wants to test himself at the highest level and feels there is plenty to be gained from the Liverpool challenge to mark their return to the top flight.







“As a player, you want to test yourself at the highest level”, Aarons told the club’s official website.



“What better way to start away at Liverpool and it will be a challenge but there is more to be gained.





“We’ll go there with confidence and everyone had felt good in pre-season.



"By the time that first game comes, we’ll be ready.”



Aarons played an instrumental role in helping Norwich win the Championship title last season, when he went on to make 43 appearances for the club in his debut season at senior level.

