06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 19:22 BST

West Brom Looking To Do Deal For Leeds United Linked Centre-Back

 




West Brom are trying to tie up a deal to sign Leeds United linked defender Semi Ajayi from Rotherham United. 

The powerful defender has been linked with a switch away from the New York Stadium this summer, amid claims that Marcelo Bielsa was keen to take him to Elland Road.


 



There is not yet any sign of the Whites swooping for Ajayi, but if they do hold an interest they may need to act quickly to avoid missing out on the 25-year-old.

Now, according to the Sun, West Brom are looking to snap up the defender and are exploring a deal.

 


Slaven Bilic has pressed the accelerator on the Baggies' transfer business and with funds expected to be flowing in from the proposed sale of Salomon Rondon to Dalian Yifang, Ajayi is a target.



The six foot four inch Nigeria international joined Rotherham, initially on loan, in 2017.

Ajayi clocked regular game time for the Millers in the Championship last season, but could not help the club avoid relegation.
 


He will not be playing League One football next term if West Brom can pull off a successful swoop for his services however.
 