West Brom Poised To Give Cardiff Star Medical After Fee Agreed

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is set to snap up Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff City, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The former West Ham manager is keen to do business as the looks to bolster his options at the Hawthorns ahead of a campaign in the Championship next season.













Bilic has zeroed in on Cardiff striker Zohore and West Brom have agreed a fee for the player.



Cardiff will bank a transfer fee of £8m if the deal goes through and Zohore is now poised to undergo a medical with the Baggies ahead of sealing the switch.



Cardiff signed the 25-year-old Danish attacker, initially on loan, in 2016, before landing him on a permanent basis.







Zohore scored just once in the Premier League last season as Neil Warnock's Bluebirds suffered relegation to the Championship.



The Dane helped Cardiff to promotion in the 2017/18 campaign and Bilic will be hoping his promotion-winning-know-how can come in handy at West Brom.





He struggled with injuries last term, which restricted his appearances for Cardiff.

