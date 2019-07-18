Agents of Former Tottenham Hitman Fernando Llorente Meet Fiorentina, All Options Explored

Follow @insidefutbol





The agents of former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente held a meeting with Fiorentina officials on Thursday.



Llorente is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Tottenham, but returning to the north London club on a fresh one-year deal has not been ruled out.













The experienced Spanish striker has a number of options on his table, but his agents went for a meeting with Fiorentina on Thursday, according to Sky Italia.



The meeting was only an initial touching of bases, but has opened the door to a potential return to Italy with Fiorentina for Llorente.



The striker turned out in Serie A for Juventus and is no stranger to the Italian game.







Llorente though does not want to rush into a decision on his future destination and is keen to make sure he runs the rule over all the offers which have been put forward.



It is claimed he wants to assess the proposals from those teams that have Champions League football to offer closely.





Fiorentina could finish just 16th in Serie A last term after a season to forget.

