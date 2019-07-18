XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

18/07/2019 - 09:14 BST

Arsenal Book In Key Laurent Koscielny Meeting

 




Laurent Koscielny and his representatives are set to meet Arsenal in the coming days as the two sides look to sort out their differences this summer.

The centre-back wants to leave Arsenal after spending nine years at the club and has requested to leave on a free transfer, despite having a year left on his contract.  


 



Arsenal do not want to lose the Frenchman on a free transfer and are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of €10m this summer.

Koscielny has gone on strike and refused to travel with the squad to the United States for their pre-season, which has annoyed Arsenal.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Frenchman and his representatives will hold talks with Arsenal in the coming days, where the player is expected to lay down his grievances against the club.



Arsenal are also considering sanctions against the veteran defender and could slap a financial fine on him for his actions this summer.

The two sides will also be represented by their lawyers as they look to sort out Koscielny’s future.
 


The 33-year-old wants to return to France and has a concrete offer on his table from Bordeaux.   
 