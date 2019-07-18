XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/07/2019 - 16:02 BST

Arsenal Could Reap Cash Bonus As Porto, Monaco, Lille and Lyon Battle For Former Gunner

 




Arsenal could be set for a cash boost as the chase for former Gunners winger Jeff Reine-Adelaide is heating up, however, the north London side may only receive the money after the transfer window in the Premier League has closed.

Reine-Adelaide sealed a permanent transfer to Angers last summer, after his loan stint with the French club during the second half of the 2017/18 season.  


 



Arsenal put a ten per cent sell-on clause in the deal and it could pay off after the 21-year-old featured prominently for Angers last season and is a wanted man this summer.

Angers are under no inclination to cash in on him this summer, but remain open to the idea, should they receive a sufficient offer for his services.
 


And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, there are several clubs battling each other in an attempt to snare Reine-Adelaide away from Angers.



It is claimed that Lyon have expressed an interest in him, while FC Porto are also keen on landing him ahead of the upcoming season.

However, both Lille and Monaco are also closely monitoring his situation to try and secure a deal this summer.
 


Angers are expected to demand at least €30m in exchange for the services of Reine-Adelaide, which means Arsenal could be in line for a €3m pay day.

However, it is believed the French club could lower their demands, if they receive any bonuses or a sell-on clause in the deal.

Even if Arsenal do bank cash from the sell-on clause, with transfer windows everywhere across Europe open until 2nd September, they may not receive it until after the Premier League window has closed on 8th August.

 