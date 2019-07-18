XRegister
18/07/2019 - 16:40 BST

Arsenal Target Wilfried Zaha Requests Crystal Palace Exit

 




Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave Selhurst Park this summer, according to Sky Sports News

The Gunners have seen an offer of £40m rejected by Crystal Palace, who feel it hugely undervalues Zaha.


 



Zaha wants the move, but with Arsenal cash-strapped this summer, the jury has been firmly out on whether they can agree a deal which works for the Eagles.

Now Zaha has informed Crystal Palace, following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, that he wants to be sold.

 


Gunners boss Unai Emery is claimed to have made Zaha his number one target and badly wants the winger at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal are now tipped to launch a new push to sign Zaha in the coming days.

Crystal Palace however have no need to sell the winger and banked a big fee by letting Aaron Wan-Bissaka join Manchester United earlier this summer.
 


All eyes will be on whether the Eagles change their stance in the face of a specific request from Zaha to be allowed to leave.
 