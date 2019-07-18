Aston Villa Target Continues To Be AWOL From Club Brugge

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa linked Marvelous Nakamba is still AWOL from Club Brugge training.



The Zimbabwean midfielder has been linked with a move away from Belgium this summer and has expressed his desire to leave Club Brugge.













Nakamba has emerged as a target for Aston Villa ahead of their return to the Premier League next season, while he also has interest from Germany.



Aston Villa made a bid to land Nakamba, but it was rejected, and it remains to be seen if they will return.





In the wake of the uncertainty surrounding his future, the midfielder did not turn up for training earlier this week.







And according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, Nakamba has continued to remain AWOL from pre-season with Club Brugge.



It is claimed that Nakamba has yet to show up for training in an attempt to secure a permanent transfer, but Club Brugge are waiting for an offer they deem sufficient to let him go.





He was in action at the Africa Cup of Nations for Zimbabwe earlier this summer.



The 25-year-old has a contract with the club that runs until 2021.

