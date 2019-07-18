XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 11:22 BST

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Resists Shifting Away From Leroy Sane and Callum Hudson-Odoi

 




Bayern Munich have prioritised deals involving Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and are not keen to consider other targets at the moment.

The German champions have been chasing Hudson-Odoi since the winter window and Sane has emerged as their top target for the summer transfer window.  


 



While they are yet to make any concrete headway into completing either deal, Bayern Munich remain confident that there could be a positive conclusion to the negotiations.

The German champions have continued to be linked with other wingers and it has been claimed Celta Vigo star Brais Mendez has been offered to the Bavarians.
 


The club are divided on whether they want the Spaniard and according to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants to focus on their top two targets.



The deal-maker has prioritised taking Sane and Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich over interest in any other wingers.

However, the jury is out on whether the club will be able to sign either player.
 


Sane is yet to decide whether he wants to join Bayern Munich and leave Manchester City, and the noises coming out of Chelsea suggest Hudson-Odoi could sign a new contract soon.   
 