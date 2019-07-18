Bayern Munich Sporting Director Resists Shifting Away From Leroy Sane and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich have prioritised deals involving Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and are not keen to consider other targets at the moment.



The German champions have been chasing Hudson-Odoi since the winter window and Sane has emerged as their top target for the summer transfer window.













While they are yet to make any concrete headway into completing either deal, Bayern Munich remain confident that there could be a positive conclusion to the negotiations.



The German champions have continued to be linked with other wingers and it has been claimed Celta Vigo star Brais Mendez has been offered to the Bavarians.





The club are divided on whether they want the Spaniard and according to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants to focus on their top two targets.







The deal-maker has prioritised taking Sane and Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich over interest in any other wingers.



However, the jury is out on whether the club will be able to sign either player.





Sane is yet to decide whether he wants to join Bayern Munich and leave Manchester City, and the noises coming out of Chelsea suggest Hudson-Odoi could sign a new contract soon.

