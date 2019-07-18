Boca Juniors Could Move For Leeds United Linked Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Boca Juniors are eyeing launching a swoop to secure a deal for Leeds United linked Felipe Caicedo.



The Ecuadorian, who made the switch to Italy with Lazio in 2017, netted eight goals and chipped in with two assists in Serie A last season.













Despite notching up 38 appearances in all competitions last season, Caicedo has yet to commit his long-term future to Lazio.



The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and has potential suitors from China and the Middle East circling around him.





Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have also been linked with wanting to sign him and, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Caicedo is attracting further interest from elsewhere.







It is claimed that Boca Juniors are eyeing snapping him up during the ongoing summer transfer window, with the view to replacing Marseille-bound Dario Benedetto.



However, Lazio remain keen on offering Caicedo a contract extension and retaining his services for at least another season.





As such, it remains to be seen whether Boca Juniors can snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico.



Leeds have yet to firm up their interest in Caicedo by making an offer to Lazio.

