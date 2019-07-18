Bristol City and QPR Amongst Sides In For West Ham Flop

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City and QPR are among several clubs interested in signing West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, after his proposed switch to Wigan Athletic broke down, according to Sky Sports News.



The Englishman joined West Ham from Preston North End during the winter transfer window last year, but has failed to make the desired impact at the London Stadium.













As such, Hugill was shipped out on loan to Middlesbrough last summer and went on to make 37 appearances in the Championship, while also chipping in with six goals.



Despite only securing a deal for him last year, the Hammers remain keen on getting him off their books and have been in talks with Wigan Athletic over a permanent deal.





However, it is now claimed that Hugill’s proposed switch to join the Latics has broken down, meaning he will be forced to move elsewhere.







Bristol City and QPR are believed to be among several clubs interested in snapping him up ahead of the upcoming season.



And it remains to be seen whether West Ham are successful in their attempt to offload him before the transfer deadline next month.





The 27-year-old has three years remaining on his contract with West Ham.



He joined the Hammers for nearly £10m last year, but has only played 35 minutes of Premier League football.

