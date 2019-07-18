Chelsea Have No Buy-back Clause As Youngster Closes In On Bundesliga Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have reserved no buy-back option on Daishawn Redan as the teenage striker closes in on a move to Hertha Berlin this summer.



The west London club have reached an agreement to sell the young Dutch striker to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin the ongoing transfer window.













The 18-year-old is due for a medical at Hertha Berlin today and is likely to complete a permanent transfer to Germany by the end of the day.



A prolific scorer for Chelsea at academy level, many have been left surprised by Chelsea’s decision to agree to an outright sale of the talented young forward.





And according to German daily Bild, the Blues do not have a buy-back option in the agreement with Hertha Berlin for Redan’s move away from west London.







The youngster has opted for a move to Germany as he bids to break through into senior football.



While he is likely to start his career in Germany for the Hertha Berlin Under-19s, the German club are said to have presented a more convincing development plan to the young forward.





Chelsea could go on to regret the deal if Redan makes a name for himself and develops like players such as Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund.

