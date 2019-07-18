Chelsea Yet To Hold Callum Hudson-Odoi Contract Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to discuss a new contract with Chelsea but a meeting is scheduled between him and the club in the coming days, according to the Guardian.



The 18-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Chelsea and has been one of Bayern Munich’s top targets since the January transfer window.













Since Frank Lampard’s arrival, there has been optimism at Stamford Bridge that the youngster would be persuaded to sign a new contract and stay at Chelsea for the long term.



But the German champions have not lost hope of snaring him away from Chelsea and it seems that talk of him signing a new deal has been premature.





The player is yet to hold talks with Chelsea over whether he will be putting pen to paper on a new deal at the club.







No discussions have taken place between Hudson-Odoi and Chelsea over a new contract thus far.



However, a meeting between the player and Chelsea has been scheduled in the next few days where his future is likely to be discussed.





Chelsea are likely to offer him a new deal but it remains to be seen whether the youngster is ready to commit to the club or push for a move to Bayern Munich.

