XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 21:58 BST

Claim From Germany: Joelinton Could Cost Newcastle United €53m

 




Newcastle United could end up paying €53m for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton. 

The Magpies have zeroed in on the Brazilian attacker as they look to back new manager Steve Bruce in the transfer market.


 



Hoffenheim pulled Joelinton out of a pre-season friendly on Wednesday and then quickly confirmed he was holding talks with a Premier League club, later revealed to be Newcastle, about a move.

A €40m move was mooted to be on the horizon, but according to German daily Bild, the total fee Newcastle end up paying for Joelinton could come to a whopping €53m.

 


The transfer contains a number of add-ons in the event that Joelinton enjoys success at St James' Park.



If the add-ons are all met, Hoffenheim will be banking €53m for the Brazilian.

Hoffenheim sent Joelinton on loan to Austrian side Rapid Vienna to continue his development, but he turned out for the Bundesliga side last season.
 


Newcastle are now closing in on taking Joelinton to the Premier League, where he will look to help fill the holes left by the departures of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.
 