Claim From Germany: Joelinton Could Cost Newcastle United €53m

Newcastle United could end up paying €53m for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton.



The Magpies have zeroed in on the Brazilian attacker as they look to back new manager Steve Bruce in the transfer market.













Hoffenheim pulled Joelinton out of a pre-season friendly on Wednesday and then quickly confirmed he was holding talks with a Premier League club, later revealed to be Newcastle, about a move.



A €40m move was mooted to be on the horizon, but according to German daily Bild, the total fee Newcastle end up paying for Joelinton could come to a whopping €53m.



The transfer contains a number of add-ons in the event that Joelinton enjoys success at St James' Park.







If the add-ons are all met, Hoffenheim will be banking €53m for the Brazilian.



Hoffenheim sent Joelinton on loan to Austrian side Rapid Vienna to continue his development, but he turned out for the Bundesliga side last season.





Newcastle are now closing in on taking Joelinton to the Premier League, where he will look to help fill the holes left by the departures of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.

