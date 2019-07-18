XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/07/2019 - 22:54 BST

Could Be Real Force – Leeds United MD Backing Whites Youngsters To Emerge

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear is expecting youngsters such as Alfie McCalmont to have their breakthrough campaigns next season.

Marcelo Bielsa, who took charge of the Whites last year, led the club to the playoffs in the Championship, but faced defeat at the hands of Frank Lampard's Derby County.  


 



With last term's setback in mind, Leeds will be hoping to get things right when the league kicks-off in the first week of August.

Giving opportunities to youngsters was not something that Bielsa shied away from last term, with the likes of Jack Clarke and Jamie Shackleton having their breakthrough seasons.
 


Leeds managing director Kinnear is positive that the trend will continue in the upcoming season as well and named 19-year-old midfielder McCalmont as a potential player that could make his way into the senior team.



We’ve got some younger players coming through", the Whites' managing director was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.

"I don’t know if anyone watched the York game on TV but players like Alfie McCalmont could emerge to become a real force.
 


The Under-23s are all strong and we’ll all have a part to play.

Leeds are currently on pre-season tour in Australia and are set to play a friendly against A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday but McCalmont is not part of squad that is Down Under.

Leeds' Under-23s enjoyed big success last term as they won the Professional Development League North and then the national title.  
 