Crystal Palace Working On Several Deals, Progress Being Made

Crystal Palace could make notable progress on the transfer front in the next few days, with a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and forward options top of the shopping list, according to the Guardian.



The Eagles have had a quiet transfer window in terms of incomings so far, 31-year-old goalkeeper Stephen Henderson being the only signing.













However, the London-based club bagged money after selling Wan-Bissaka to league rivals Manchester United for a fee said to have given Palace an initial £45m.



The Eagles are currently working on making additions to their squad and it has been claimed progress is being made, with developments possible over the coming days.





Wan-Bissaka's departure has left a void in the Crystal Palace team and bringing in a replacement for the 21-year-old is said to be one of the priorities for the club.







Michy Batshuayi, who scored five league goals for the side last season, has returned to Chelsea after the end of his six-month loan deal; the situation leaves Crystal Palace with a need to sign a new forward with the new season less than a month away.



Meanwhile, the Eagles were in action against National League side Barnet on Tuesday and were handed a 6-2 defeat by the Bees.





Hodgson's men have another friendly on the horizon this week, with a trip to the City Ground to play Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

