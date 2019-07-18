Daishawn Redan To Start Hertha Berlin Training On Friday Following Switch From Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea talent Daishawn Redan will be involved in training with Hertha Berlin on Friday, after completing his Bundesliga switch.



The Blues have agreed on a deal for the permanent transfer of Redan to the Bundesliga, where he will link up with Hertha Berlin.













Redan has put pen to paper to a contract that Hertha Berlin have described as long term.



The attacker is now set to get going at Hertha Berlin and according to German daily Bild, Redan should start training with his new club as early as Friday, in an attempt to become accustomed to his new surroundings.





It is claimed the highly-rated youngster could even be part of the Bundesliga outfit’s pre-season training camp next week, should he be fit enough.







Despite being a proven goalscorer at youth level for the club, Chelsea have opted against including a buy-back clause in the deal for Redan.



As such, it could come back to haunt them in the future, especially if he can follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who enjoyed a breakthrough in his career after joining Borussia Dortmund in Germany.





The 18-year-old has been a star performer for the Netherlands across various age groups.



He joined Chelsea from the youth ranks at Ajax during the summer of 2017.

