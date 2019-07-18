XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 16:35 BST

Daishawn Redan To Start Hertha Berlin Training On Friday Following Switch From Chelsea

 




Chelsea talent Daishawn Redan will be involved in training with Hertha Berlin on Friday, after completing his Bundesliga switch.

The Blues have agreed on a deal for the permanent transfer of Redan to the Bundesliga, where he will link up with Hertha Berlin.  


 



Redan has put pen to paper to a contract that Hertha Berlin have described as long term.

The attacker is now set to get going at Hertha Berlin and according to German daily Bild, Redan should start training with his new club as early as Friday, in an attempt to become accustomed to his new surroundings.
 


It is claimed the highly-rated youngster could even be part of the Bundesliga outfit’s pre-season training camp next week, should he be fit enough.



Despite being a proven goalscorer at youth level for the club, Chelsea have opted against including a buy-back clause in the deal for Redan.

As such, it could come back to haunt them in the future, especially if he can follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who enjoyed a breakthrough in his career after joining Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
 


The 18-year-old has been a star performer for the Netherlands across various age groups.

He joined Chelsea from the youth ranks at Ajax during the summer of 2017.   
 