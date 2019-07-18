Foundations Now Laid At Everton – Former Toffees Star Wants Something Special

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton winger Steven Pienaar believes that Toffees manager Marco Silva has laid the foundations to build something special at the club.



Silva took charge of the Premier League club in May last year, with the Portuguese tactician signing a three-year contract, and led the side to an eighth-place finish in the league last term.













The Blues earned 54 points from their 38 games, but finishing three points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers meant that they missed out on qualification to the Europa League.



Despite failing to secure European qualificiation, Pienaar, who played 229 matches across all competitions for the club, is confident that Silva has put the club on the path to something special.





“When you have a new manager and a lot of new players, as Everton did last year, it takes time to settle", Pienaar told Everton's official website.







“Beating those teams in the top six is reason to look forward to the start of the new season.



“If we continue like we finished, we can go and do something special.





“The foundation is laid, now the job is to build on it and come out of the blocks quickly."



Everton are currently preparing for a pre-season friendly against AS Monaco, which is set to take place in France on Friday.



The Blues will then play friendlies against Wigan, Sevilla, Mainz and Werder Bremen, as Silva looks to prepare his men for the season opener at Crystal Palace.

