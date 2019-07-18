Get It Done – Lyon Coach’s Message As Arsenal Linked Nabil Fekir Nears Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon coach Sylvinho has conceded it would be good if Arsenal linked Nabil Fekir can negotiate his move away from the club as soon as possible.



Fekir has entered the final year of his contract at Lyon and is desperate to leave a year on from his move to Liverpool collapsing after he underwent a medical with the Reds.













Arsenal have been interested in the player, but need to move Mesut Ozil out of the Emirates Stadium first and there is so far no sign of movement involving the German.



Real Betis are in advanced negotiations to sign the attacking midfielder and a deal worth €25m is under construction between the Spaniards and Lyon.





Lyon have been pessimistic about keeping Fekir this summer and Sylvinho confirmed that the player is indeed on his way out of the club.







He believes it would be good for everyone involved if the transfer is completed as soon as possible.



“He is negotiating a transfer”, the Lyon coach was quoted as saying by French broadcaster Canal+.





“For him and for the club, it would be better if this happens soon.”



Fekir has already agreed a five-year contract with the Spanish club, who need to offload Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso before signing him.

