Good Luck Leeds – Whites Star Issues Message After Sealing Permanent Spain Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United talent Oriol Rey has thanked the fans and wished the Whites good luck, after completing a permanent switch to Real Valladolid.



The 21-year-old, who joined Leeds from the youth ranks at Barcelona during the summer of 2017, spent last season on loan with Conquense in the fourth-tier in Spain.













Despite enjoying regular playing time in Spain, Rey failed to make a lasting impression and will not be part of the Whites squad for the upcoming season.



The Spaniard has secured a permanent switch to his homeland with Real Valladolid, who have snapped him up for their reserve team in the third-tier.





And following his exit from Elland Road, the midfielder has thanked the fans for their support during his short tenure in west Yorkshire.







Rey also wished Leeds good luck for the upcoming season, where they will be eyeing clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.



“Good luck to Leeds United in the future and a big hug to all the fans, thank you very much”, Rey posted on Twitter.





Rey, who failed to make an appearance for the first team at Leeds, has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with Valladolid.



He can also slot in as a centre-back, if required.

