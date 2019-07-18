XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 14:32 BST

Good Luck Leeds – Whites Star Issues Message After Sealing Permanent Spain Return

 




Leeds United talent Oriol Rey has thanked the fans and wished the Whites good luck, after completing a permanent switch to Real Valladolid.

The 21-year-old, who joined Leeds from the youth ranks at Barcelona during the summer of 2017, spent last season on loan with Conquense in the fourth-tier in Spain.  


 



Despite enjoying regular playing time in Spain, Rey failed to make a lasting impression and will not be part of the Whites squad for the upcoming season.

The Spaniard has secured a permanent switch to his homeland with Real Valladolid, who have snapped him up for their reserve team in the third-tier.
 


And following his exit from Elland Road, the midfielder has thanked the fans for their support during his short tenure in west Yorkshire.



Rey also wished Leeds good luck for the upcoming season, where they will be eyeing clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“Good luck to Leeds United in the future and a big hug to all the fans, thank you very much”, Rey posted on Twitter.
 


Rey, who failed to make an appearance for the first team at Leeds, has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with Valladolid.

He can also slot in as a centre-back, if required.   
 