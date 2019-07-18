Harry Maguire Frustrated By Leicester City Stance Amid Manchester United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Maguire has been left frustrated by Leicester City’s stance as he is keen on a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports News.



Maguire has emerged as Manchester United’s top defensive target, but negotiations with Leicester have been cumbersome and frustrating.













Leicester have already rejected a £70m bid from Manchester United thus far and are believed to be demanding something around the £90m mark for the England centre-back.



Manchester United do not want to spend such a sum on Maguire and are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the Foxes for around £80m this summer.





Maguire has remained professional during the transfer saga and even appeared for Leicester in a pre-season friendly earlier this week.







But the England international is growing wary of Leicester’s heavy-handed approach to the negotiations and has been left frustrated by them.



The 26-year-old defender wants to join Manchester United and look to follow in the footsteps of defensive stalwarts such as Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.





It remains to be seen whether Maguire decides to put pressure on Leicester to work out an agreement with Manchester United as soon as possible.



If a deal goes through the fee is almost certain to dwarf the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.



However, Manchester United are prepared to pursue other alternative targets if the price goes too high.

