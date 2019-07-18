XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 11:24 BST

Harry Maguire Frustrated By Leicester City Stance Amid Manchester United Interest

 




Harry Maguire has been left frustrated by Leicester City’s stance as he is keen on a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Maguire has emerged as Manchester United’s top defensive target, but negotiations with Leicester have been cumbersome and frustrating.  


 



Leicester have already rejected a £70m bid from Manchester United thus far and are believed to be demanding something around the £90m mark for the England centre-back.

Manchester United do not want to spend such a sum on Maguire and are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the Foxes for around £80m this summer.
 


Maguire has remained professional during the transfer saga and even appeared for Leicester in a pre-season friendly earlier this week.



But the England international is growing wary of Leicester’s heavy-handed approach to the negotiations and has been left frustrated by them.

The 26-year-old defender wants to join Manchester United and look to follow in the footsteps of defensive stalwarts such as Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.
 


It remains to be seen whether Maguire decides to put pressure on Leicester to work out an agreement with Manchester United as soon as possible.

If a deal goes through the fee is almost certain to dwarf the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.

However, Manchester United are prepared to pursue other alternative targets if the price goes too high. 
 