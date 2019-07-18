XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

18/07/2019 - 13:37 BST

He’s Calm – Saint-Etienne Training Director Gives William Saliba Update Ahead of Arsenal Deal

 




Saint-Etienne training base director Philippe Guillemet has insisted that William Saliba remains calm ahead of his impending move to Arsenal.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been the top target for Arsenal and after weeks of negotiations, the club are on the verge of signing the Frenchman this summer.  


 



An agreement is in place between the two clubs and they are now just finalising the details of the deal that would see Arsenal signing the highly coveted young defender.

Saliba is yet to travel to England to complete the formalities of the transfer and has continued to remain at Saint-Etienne’s training base in France.
 


Guillemet stressed that the defender has remained calm and wanted to stay at the club’s base as he wanted some peace of mind to continue his pre-season preparation.



The Saint-Etienne training base head told French daily Le Parisien: “He is still at the centre.

“He is calm, he wanted to stay in the centre in order to remain in peace and recover, take no trips."
 


Guillemet also lauded the effect Saliba has on the young talents coming through at the club.

“He is like a dad for the little ones, he gives them advice.

"He was mature at a very young age."

Saliba has also agreed personal terms with Arsenal and he will be loaned out to Saint-Etienne for next season as part of the agreement.   
 