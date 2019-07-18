XRegister
Inside Futbol

18/07/2019 - 12:21 BST

Hull City Win Race To Land Blackpool Target

 




Hull City have beaten off competition from Blackpool to secure a deal for Ryan Tafazolli on a free transfer, according to the Sun.

The 27-year-old spent three years with Peterborough United, but was let go by the club after the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.  


 



Tafazolli has since been training with Championship side Hull, where his former boss Grant McCann took charge this summer, in an attempt to earn himself a contract.

Despite being on trial with Hull, Tafazolli piqued the interest of Blackpool, who wanted to snap him up on a free transfer for the upcoming season.
 


However, it is now claimed the Tigers have beaten off competition to secure a deal for Tafazolli in the summer transfer window.



Hull have been on the lookout for a centre-back this summer, following the release of Liam Ridgewell, Ondrej Mazuch and Adam Curry.

As such, Tafazolli could prove to be a valuable addition to McCann’s side ahead of their upcoming campaign in the Championship.
 


Tafazolli, who is a product of the academy at Southampton, has turned out for the likes of Concord Rangers, Cambridge City and Mansfield Town in the past.

He notched up 47 appearances in all competitions for Peterborough last season, as they finished just a single point behind the final playoff berths in League One.   
 