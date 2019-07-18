I’m Ready – Lee Bullen Throws Hat Into Ring For Sheffield Wednesday Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen has thrown his hat into the ring for the managerial job at Hillsborough by admitting he feels ready to replace Steve Bruce permanently.



Bruce, who took over at Hillsborough earlier this year, has left the club to join Newcastle United in the Premier League as the successor to Rafael Benitez.













The Owls have yet to appoint a manager to replace Bruce on a permanent basis ahead of the upcoming season and are on the lookout for the ideal candidate.



In the meantime, Sheffield Wednesday have named Bullen as the caretaker boss to oversee their pre-season preparations this month.





And following his second appointment as caretaker in less than a year, Bullen feels he is ready to take up the job on a permanent basis.







The Scot also admitted it is an honour to be named manager, even on an interim basis, but insists he will leave the decision of naming Bruce’s replacement entirely to the chairman of the club.



“I think I would be ready for it”, Bullen told BBC Sheffield.





“What I’m not going to do is put words into the chairman’s mouth and make his job more difficult.



“I’m delighted to be doing the job for whatever spell that is, I loved doing it the previous two times as well.



“It’s an honour to be in this role for this club from my point of view, because I see it as my club now as well.”



Sheffield Wednesday cruised to a 4-0 win over Northampton Town during Bullen’s first pre-season game in charge.

