XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 13:04 BST

I’m Ready – Lee Bullen Throws Hat Into Ring For Sheffield Wednesday Job

 




Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen has thrown his hat into the ring for the managerial job at Hillsborough by admitting he feels ready to replace Steve Bruce permanently.

Bruce, who took over at Hillsborough earlier this year, has left the club to join Newcastle United in the Premier League as the successor to Rafael Benitez.  


 



The Owls have yet to appoint a manager to replace Bruce on a permanent basis ahead of the upcoming season and are on the lookout for the ideal candidate.

In the meantime, Sheffield Wednesday have named Bullen as the caretaker boss to oversee their pre-season preparations this month.
 


And following his second appointment as caretaker in less than a year, Bullen feels he is ready to take up the job on a permanent basis.



The Scot also admitted it is an honour to be named manager, even on an interim basis, but insists he will leave the decision of naming Bruce’s replacement entirely to the chairman of the club.

“I think I would be ready for it”, Bullen told BBC Sheffield.
 


“What I’m not going to do is put words into the chairman’s mouth and make his job more difficult.

“I’m delighted to be doing the job for whatever spell that is, I loved doing it the previous two times as well.

“It’s an honour to be in this role for this club from my point of view, because I see it as my club now as well.”

Sheffield Wednesday cruised to a 4-0 win over Northampton Town during Bullen’s first pre-season game in charge.   
 