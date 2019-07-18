Inter Keep Aston Villa and Everton Linked Rafael Leao On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Aston Villa linked forward Rafael Leao has emerged as a potential alternative to Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan.



Lukaku has been a specific request from new Inter coach Antonio Conte and the club are working hard to land their number one target this summer.













Manchester United have communicated to Inter that they want €83m before they agree to sell the Belgian during the ongoing transfer window.



Inter are wary of the financial demands, but are likely to table a fresh bid soon, with the next ten days identified as key in the club’s pursuit of the Manchester United hitman.





But the club have identified other alternative targets as well and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Leao is one of the players the club are keeping a close watch on.







It has been claimed that Inter have taken some concrete steps to make sure the 20-year-old Lille forward remains on their radar this summer.



Lille have received three offers for the Portuguese and have clubs such as Everton and Aston Villa chasing him.





The Ligue 1 side are afraid of losing the youngster this summer because of the kind of salary offers he has received thus far to leave Lille.

