It’s True – Agent of Arsenal and Everton Linked Nicolas Pepe Confirms Italy Contact

The agent of Arsenal and Everton linked Nicolas Pepe has confirmed interest from Italy in his client and insists the player's representatives will only choose what is best for the winger.



Pepe has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window, owing to his stellar performances for Lille last season.













The 24-year-old scored 22 goals and chipped in with 11 assists for his team-mates in Ligue 1, as Lille finished as runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain.



In the wake of his impressive performances, Pepe has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Arsenal and Everton in the Premier League; the Gunners were recently linked with an €80m bid.





Napoli have also maintained an interest in Pepe and his agent has confirmed there is interest from Italy in his client.







Samir Khiat admitted that Pepe is open to any move at the minute, but insists his next destination will only be decided based on what is best for his career.



“We have contacts in Italy, it's true, and Nicolas is open to everything”, Khiat told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.





“We will choose the best solution for him, not simply a solution.”



It has been claimed that Pepe is not looking to join a top side and believes an intermediate step would be best first.



Pepe has a contract with Lille that runs until the summer of 2022.

