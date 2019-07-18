Leeds United Confirm Samu Saiz Departure, Permanent Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the end of Samu Saiz's Elland Road spell.



The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan back in Spain with Getafe after becoming homesick and asking to return home.













However, Saiz struggled to make an impact at Getafe, leading to the club passing up on the option to buy him on a permanent basis.



Saiz is not returning to Leeds for next season though and has now completed a permanent switch to Girona for an undisclosed fee.



The midfielder will be looking to kick on with his career back in the familiar environment of La Liga with Girona.







Saiz joined Leeds in the summer of 2017 from Huesca and quickly became a fan favourite.



He struggled to enjoy the same impact in the first half of last season at Leeds and departs Elland Road having clocked up 58 appearances across all competitions for the club.





Leeds opted not to sign a replacement for Saiz when he departed on loan in January and it remains to be seen if they will look to do so this summer.

