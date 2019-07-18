Ligue 1 Outfit Keen On Rangers Star, Player Open To Listening To Offers

Follow @insidefutbol





Dijon have zeroed in on Rangers defender Borna Barisic as a replacement for the outgoing Oussama Haddadi, with the Gers star claimed to be open to listening to offers.



The Ligue 1 outfit narrowly avoided relegation last season and are gearing up for another year in the French top flight this summer.













However, Dijon are set to lose the services of Haddadi, who is joining Al-Etiffaq in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming season.



The Tunisian was an integral member of the first team squad last season and went on to make 39 appearances in all competitions for the club.





As such, the French club are actively involved in the ongoing summer transfer window to try and find a replacement to join in the coming weeks.







And according to French outlet Soccer Link, Dijon have identified Barisic as the ideal candidate to replace Haddadi at the Stade Gaston Gerard.



It is claimed the Rangers defender remains open to the idea of listening to offers from other clubs this summer, as Dijon aim to snap him up ahead of the new campaign.





However, it remains to be seen whether the Ligue 1 outfit can iron out an agreement with Rangers.



Dijon have until the closure of the French transfer window on 2nd September to do a deal.

