06 October 2018

18/07/2019 - 20:15 BST

Liverpool Take Good Position In Race For 18-Year-Old, Player Waiting For Concrete Arsenal Proposal

 




Liverpool have entered the race to sign Arsenal and Crystal Palace linked Bilel Hassaini, who has departed French outfit Nancy.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from France this summer, amidst interest from several big clubs in Europe.  


 



Paris Saint-Germain were keen on his services, but failed to convince him to join them ahead of the upcoming season.

Arsenal and Crystal Palace have also been linked with wanting to take him to England, despite the efforts from Nancy to offer him a professional contract to keep him at the club.
 


And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool have joined the hotly-contested race to sign Hassaini and are well placed to bring in the attacking midfielder.



It is claimed the European champions have positioned themselves to launch a swoop for Hassaini, but it is claimed the player is waiting for a concrete approach from Arsenal.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can snap him up and lure him to Anfield this summer.
 


The 18-year-old has featured prominently for France at Under-16 and Under-17 level.

Barcelona and Valencia are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Hassaini, while Saint-Etienne have lodged an enquiry.   
 