Looks Like He’s Going To Contribute – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon On Hungry Bhoy

Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes Leigh Griffiths is showing signs that he can make a significant contribution for the club this season.



The Bhoys ensured their safe passage into the second round of Champions League qualifying with a 2-1 win over Sarajevo at Parkhead on Wednesday.













Celtic took a first half lead through Ryan Christie and sealed their win with a goal from Callum McGregor, after Benjamin Tatar restored parity just after the hour mark.



In addition to securing qualification to the next round, Celtic were also boosted by the return to competitive action of Griffiths, who had taken time off the pitch due to personal reasons last year.





And following his return to the pitch as a second half substitute against Sarajevo, Lennon believes Griffiths is showing signs that he can make a significant contribution this term.







The Celtic boss conceded that Griffiths is not fully there yet in terms of sharpness, but insists he is in a good mental place and hungry enough to improve in the coming weeks.



“Leigh isn’t fully there yet but he’s in a good place and we will get more from him as we go on”, Lennon said via his club's official site.





“He looked good on Saturday for an hour and he’s hungry to play.



“He’s missed a long time, and worked really hard towards the end of last season.



“He now looks like he’s going to make a significant contribution this season.”



Celtic will face Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju in the next round of Champions League qualifiers later this month.

