Manchester United Target Sean Longstaff Set To Be Subject of Steve Bruce Charm Offensive

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is set to hold talks with Manchester United target Sean Longstaff and insist on his importance in the squad going forward, according to a 12:30 Sky Sports report.



Manchester United have an interest in the 21-year-old midfielder and have been keen to take him to Old Trafford ahead of the start of the new season in three weeks’ time.













But they are not prepared to spend anywhere near the £50m asking price Newcastle have slapped on Longstaff this summer.



The midfielder is reportedly interested in a move to Old Trafford if the two clubs can agree a fee but he is unwilling to put pressure on Newcastle to sell him this summer.





Bruce, who has joined Newcastle’s pre-season in China, is due to hold talks with the midfielder in the coming days to discuss his future at the club.







The Newcastle boss is likely to impress upon the midfielder his importance in the squad and the big plans the club have for him going forward.



Longstaff only broke into the senior set-up in the second half of last season and has been out injured since March, with just eleven appearances to his name.





Whether Bruce can convince the midfielder that his long term future lies at St James' Park remains to be seen.

