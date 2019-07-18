Near To Closing That Situation – Leeds United Deal-maker Confirms Transfer For White Is Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has confirmed that Whites attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz is close to signing for a Spanish club.



Saiz moved to Leeds from Spanish side SD Huesca for a fee of £3m in the summer of 2017, putting pen to paper to a four-year contract and went on to score 10 goals from 58 appearances across all competitions for the club.













The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2018/19 season with La Liga club Getafe, who he once played for in 2012, after asking for a move back to Spain.



However, the loan spell with the club did not go according to plan for Saiz as he failed to claim a spot in Getafe coach Jose Bordelas's prefered first eleven.





With the Spaniard not in Marcelo Bielsa's plans for the upcoming season as well, Orta has confirmed that Saiz is nearing a move back to his homeland, while adding that he is proud to have goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at the club.







“He is near to closing a deal in Spain. We are near to closing that situation,” Orta told LeedsLive.



And he said on Casilla: “I can say Kiko Casilla prefers to stay in Leeds United than the first division in Spain.





"And, again, for me, I feel really proud."



Leeds opted not to replace Saiz when he was loaned out in the January window this year and it remains to be seen if they plan to replace him this summer.

