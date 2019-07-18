XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/07/2019 - 23:20 BST

No Rush – Arsenal Linked Nabil Fekir Holding Off Committing To Betis, Feeling Bigger Club Could Come In

 




Nabil Fekir, who has been linked with Arsenal this summer, is ready to hold off putting pen to paper with Real Betis for a few days. 

Betis are moving to sign Fekir from Lyon as they plan for life after Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso.


 



The Seville-based club have a contract running for five years and paying €6m per year ready for Fekir to sign, while they are also rapidly closing in on an agreement with Lyon; Lyon want €25m, while Betis want to pay €20m.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Fekir is in no rush though to sign for Betis.

 


The attacking midfielder is prepared to let a few days pass by, with it claimed he is potentially waiting for a last minute offer from a bigger club.



Indeed, Fekir's entourage feel that an offer from another club could soon arrive, something which would give the Lyon player another option.

Arsenal have been linked with Fekir, but are cash-strapped and have wanted to offload Mesut Ozil before joining the chase; but for €20m to €25m, all eyes will be on whether the Gunners do get involved.
 


In Spain, both Sevilla and Valencia are alive to Fekir's talent and could yet make a late move to join the race at a bargain price.
 