Norwich Game Bigger Than Chelsea and Man City Cup Ties, Liverpool Defender Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson insists that the Reds' Premier League opener against Norwich is bigger than the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup ties against Manchester City and Chelsea.



The Merseyside-based club enjoyed a successful 2018/19 campaign after winning the Champions League and finishing second in the Premier League.













Liverpool will now be hoping to build on the previous season with the new campaign less than a month away.



The Reds kick-off their season with the Community Shield match against Manchester City, followed by the league game against Norwich and the UEFA Super Cup showdown against Chelsea in Istanbul.





The three fixtures are set to be played in the space of ten days and could prove to be hectic for Liverpool, while also providing the chance to win two trophies at beginning of the season.







Robertson, who played a key part in Liverpool's Champions League triumph last season, believes that the side's Premier League game against Norwich is bigger than the two cup ties that are set to take place next month.



“We have got massive games from the off: Manchester City at Wembley in the Community Shield”, Robertson told Liverpool's official website.





“Of course it’s the game just before the season starts but you’re still playing in a massive stadium against one of your biggest rivals.



"Then we’ve got Chelsea in the Super Cup.



“The biggest one is Norwich for getting the Premier League off to a good start in front of our home fans for the first time since we won the Champions League.



"That’s what we’ve got to use as motivation now – the winning feeling we had."



Liverpool are currently in the United States preparing for friendlies against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon.

