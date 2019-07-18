XRegister
18/07/2019 - 16:25 BST

Not Many Like Him – Ex-Fiorentina Man Backs Swoop For Former Tottenham Hitman Fernando Llorente

 




Former Fiorentina defender Daniele Carnasciali feels former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente could turn out to be a smart signing for La Viola if they manage to get him this summer.

The 34-year-old Spaniard’s contract with Tottenham expired at the end of last month and he is available on a free transfer this summer.  


 



Llorente could yet choose to extend his stay at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino, but the striker is considering all the options that have been placed on his table.

A move to Italy has been mooted and Fiorentina have been in talks with the Spaniard over a move to the Artemio Franchi Stadium during the ongoing transfer window.
 


Carnasciali has backed his former club’s pursuit of the veteran striker and feels he could turn out to be a good signing as he has proven himself wherever he has been throughout his career.



Speaking about Llorente, the former Fiorentina defender told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He would be a good player for Fiorentina.

“There are not many players like him.
 


“He is strong and he has done well wherever he has gone.”

Llorente has experience of playing in Italy with Juventus and has 23 Serie A goals under his belt.   
 