Not My Decision – Hoffenheim Coach Expresses Regret On Joelinton’s Newcastle Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Hoffenheim coach Alfred Schreuder has confirmed the exit of Newcastle United target Joelinton and admits it was not his decision to make.



The Brazilian, who joined Hoffenheim from Sport Recife in Brazil in 2015, has impressed for the Bundesliga club after returning from a loan spell with Rapid Vienna last summer.













Joelinton directly contributed to 20 goals in all competitions last season and has popped on the transfer wish list of Newcastle this summer.



The Magpies have been in discussions to secure a deal for him and Schreuder has confirmed his imminent exit from Hoffenheim.





The Dutch tactician conceded it is a shame to let Joelinton leave the club ahead of the upcoming season, but admits it was entirely down to the club to make the decision.







Schreuder also insisted it is normal in football that players move on and firmly believes that Joelinton’s departure will pave the way for other players to step up.



“It's not my decision, that's what the club does”, Schreuder told German magazine Kicker.





“It's always the same in football: when players leave, it also opens up room for other players, and of course it's a shame he's leaving, but it's also a matter of [the club’s] philosophy.”



Newcastle are claimed to be closing in on the services of Joelinton on a club-record €40m deal, but are still in talks to sort out the duration of his contract at St James’ Park.

