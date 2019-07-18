XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/07/2019 - 16:14 BST

Out of Work Manager Makes Clear Desire To Speak To Sheffield Wednesday

 




Former Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway is interested in having a conversation with Sheffield Wednesday about replacing Steve Bruce, according to the BBC.

The Owls are looking for a new manager after Bruce left the Championship club to take up the job of managing his boyhood club Newcastle United earlier this week.  


 



Wednesday are keen to get a new man in place as soon as possible and have ramped up efforts to identify a candidate with just weeks before the season is due to start.

Lee Bullen, who is in charge of Sheffield Wednesday on a caretaker basis, has already revealed his desire to become the permanent boss.
 


And he has been joined by Holloway, who is keen to talk to Sheffield Wednesday in the coming days to discuss the possibility of becoming their new manager.



The 56-year-old has extensive experience of managing in England and has been out of work since leaving QPR last year.

He has managed in the Premier League and the Championship and is keen to return to football as soon as possible.
 


It remains to be seen whether he is one of the managers the club are currently eyeing.   
 