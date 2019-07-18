Photo: Incredible – Leeds United Star Blown Away By Australia Support

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United centre-forward Kemar Roofe has been blown away by the support given by the Whites fans in the club's friendly against Manchester United in Perth.



The Championship club kicked-off their pre-season with friendly wins over English sixth tier clubs York City and Guiseley last week before flying to Australia.













Leeds' 16-man squad landed in the country on Monday without head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who only arrived just in time for the side's clash against old rivals Manchester United.



The Peacocks took on the Premier League giants in a friendly on Wednesday, but faced a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Red Devils, courtesy of goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial.





The game, which was held in the Optus Stadium in Perth, had an attendance of above 55,000 and left Leeds' 26-year-old forward Roofe in awe.







"Incredible atmosphere last night!" Roofe wrote on his Instagram account, posting photos from the game.



"Even if its the other side of the world you guys still bring it."





The Whites are set to take on A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday and will then fly to Italy to play Cagliari.



Leeds will commence their new Championship season against Bristol City on 4th August.

