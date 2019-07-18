Real Madrid Supremo Asks Coaching Team To Consider Alternatives To Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has asked Zinedine Zidane and his team to consider alternative targets to Paul Pogba as the Frenchman is not a priority signing.



Pogba was identified by the Real Madrid coach as his top midfield target, but the Spanish giants have made little headway in their pursuit of the France midfielder.













Manchester United have been reluctant to consider entering into negotiations to sell the Frenchman, despite Pogba and his agent making clear an exit desire.



It has been claimed that the Red Devils have slapped €200m asking price to scare off his suitors and Real Madrid are in no mood to pay such sums for the midfielder.





And according to Madrid-based daily Marca, Perez has now told Zidane and his team to look at other options for midfield.







Real Madrid intend to sign at least one or two midfielders before the transfer window slams shut and have been keeping tabs on Ajax’s Donny van de Beek and Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.



The Spanish giants could return to the Pogba file if they manage to raise funds through considerable sales in the coming weeks.





But for the moment the Manchester United midfielder is no longer a priority target for Real Madrid.

