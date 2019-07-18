Sampdoria’s Hopes Ended As Aston Villa Hit Back, New Bid, Race For 24-Year-Old Over

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have been beaten to Egypt international Trezeguet by Aston Villa, after the Premier League side made a new bid, it has been claimed in Italy.



Trezeguet caught the eye with his performances in Turkey at Super Lig club Kasimpasa last term, while he also underlined his credentials at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.













Aston Villa moved first for Trezeguet, but Sampdoria then launched a swoop to take him to Serie A, hoping to beat off the Premier League outfit.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, 24-year-old Trezeguet is Villa Park bound, with Sampdoria beaten.



It is claimed that Aston Villa made a fresh bid of €15m and pressed the accelerator on their swoop for midfielder Trezeguet.







The Egyptian also made clear his desire to move to the Premier League side, spelling bad news for Sampdoria.



Aston Villa are now expected to work to push the deal over the line and present Trezeguet to boss Dean Smith.





Trezeguet, 24, joined Kasimpasa initially on loan from Anderlecht in 2017, with the Turkish Super Lig club then signing him permanently.



He made clear his desire to move on clear to the club earlier this summer.

