XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 22:11 BST

Sampdoria’s Hopes Ended As Aston Villa Hit Back, New Bid, Race For 24-Year-Old Over

 




Sampdoria have been beaten to Egypt international Trezeguet by Aston Villa, after the Premier League side made a new bid, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Trezeguet caught the eye with his performances in Turkey at Super Lig club Kasimpasa last term, while he also underlined his credentials at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.


 



Aston Villa moved first for Trezeguet, but Sampdoria then launched a swoop to take him to Serie A, hoping to beat off the Premier League outfit.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, 24-year-old Trezeguet is Villa Park bound, with Sampdoria beaten.

 


It is claimed that Aston Villa made a fresh bid of €15m and pressed the accelerator on their swoop for midfielder Trezeguet.



The Egyptian also made clear his desire to move to the Premier League side, spelling bad news for Sampdoria.

Aston Villa are now expected to work to push the deal over the line and present Trezeguet to boss Dean Smith.
 


Trezeguet, 24, joined Kasimpasa initially on loan from Anderlecht in 2017, with the Turkish Super Lig club then signing him permanently.

He made clear his desire to move on clear to the club earlier this summer.
 