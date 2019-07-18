This Is Why I Snubbed Other Offers For Leeds United – Whites New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben White has explained why he decided to link up with Leeds United in the Championship on a season-long deal from Brighton for the upcoming season.



The 21-year-old, who enjoyed loan spells with Peterborough United and Newport County in the third and fourth tier respectively in recent years, joined Leeds on a similar deal this month.













White could play an integral role for Leeds during the upcoming season in the Championship, especially considering the departure of Pontus Jansson, who has joined Brentford.



And following his switch to Elland Road, the Brighton academy graduate has explained why he decided to link up with Leeds for the upcoming season, despite interest from elsewhere.





The Englishman admitted that Leeds seemed more interested in him than any of his other potential suitors and revealed that he joined the club because he felt the move would be best suited to achieve his aims next season.







“I had a couple of clubs that wanted to take me but Leeds seemed the most interested”, White told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“We had a meeting in the summer and we discussed what I was looking to do this season and it fitted with my aims.





“That’s why I came here.”



Leeds have yet to sign a replacement for Jansson and could opt to rely on the services of White as a regular first team member in his first season in the Championship.

