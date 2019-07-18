Tottenham Hotspur Possibility Tempts Serie A Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Nicolo Zaniolo is tempted by the prospect of joining Tottenham Hotspur, but is unwilling to put pressure on Roma for a move.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder had a stellar first season at Roma and has been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants this summer.













Zaniolo has been on the radar of Italian champions Juventus, but they are yet to make any concrete move and he might not be one of their priority targets.



Tottenham have been pushing to take the youngster to north London and have already seen Roma reject their player plus cash deal for the Italian this summer.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the player himself is intrigued at the possibility of moving to England with Tottenham ahead of the new season.







Zaniolo wants to play in the Premier League and believes his development could be aided at Tottenham because of the presence of Mauricio Pochettino.



But the Italian will not push for a transfer and is unlikely to put any pressure on Roma to let him go.





The Giallorossi also do not want to lose Zaniolo and want to offer him an improved contract to continue at the Stadio Olimpico.



He also has interest from Juventus.

