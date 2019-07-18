XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 11:32 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Possibility Tempts Serie A Teenager

 




Nicolo Zaniolo is tempted by the prospect of joining Tottenham Hotspur, but is unwilling to put pressure on Roma for a move.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder had a stellar first season at Roma and has been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants this summer.  


 



Zaniolo has been on the radar of Italian champions Juventus, but they are yet to make any concrete move and he might not be one of their priority targets.

Tottenham have been pushing to take the youngster to north London and have already seen Roma reject their player plus cash deal for the Italian this summer.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the player himself is intrigued at the possibility of moving to England with Tottenham ahead of the new season.



Zaniolo wants to play in the Premier League and believes his development could be aided at Tottenham because of the presence of Mauricio Pochettino.

But the Italian will not push for a transfer and is unlikely to put any pressure on Roma to let him go.
 


The Giallorossi also do not want to lose Zaniolo and want to offer him an improved contract to continue at the Stadio Olimpico.

He also has interest from Juventus.   
 