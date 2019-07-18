Tottenham Set Price Needed To Buy Danny Rose Amid PSG and Schalke Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have slapped an asking price of £20m on Danny Rose's head amid interest in the left-back, according to a Sky Sports 15:14 report.



Rose has not travelled with Tottenham on their trip to Asia in pre-season and is free to find another club.













It is claimed that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Rose, while Schalke are keen to take him to the Bundesliga.



Barcelona could also be interested as they look to provide Jordi Alba with competition.



Clubs interested in Rose will need to pay £20m to sign him, with Tottenham having set the figure as the amount they want to earn from his departure.







Rose cost Tottenham just £1m to sign from Leeds United in 2007.



While there is interest in Rose and the player is free to leave for £20m, it is claimed the defender remains keen to fight for his place in north London.





The 29-year-old will though consider other options if he considers them to be attractive.



Tottenham offloaded another full-back earlier this week, selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.

