West Brom End Interest In Sporting Lisbon Winger

West Brom have ended their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon winger Matheus Pereira due to excessive financial demands from the Portuguese club, according to a 12:03 Sky Sports report.



Pereira spent last season loan at the Bundesliga with 1.FC Nurnberg and was largely considered their best player of the campaign.













West Brom identified the Brazilian winger as a potential recruit early in the summer and have been working on a loan or a permanent deal to sign him.



The Championship club were in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal, but it seems negotiations have reached a dead end between the two clubs.





West Brom were prepared to accept signing Pereira on a loan deal, which Sporting Lisbon preferred, but the two clubs have not managed to reach an agreement.







The Baggies believe the loan fee the Portuguese giants want is too much and the figure was more than they were willing to offer.



Therefore, the club are no longer looking to sign Pereira and are considering alternative targets.





New West Brom manager Slaven Bilic wants to add more flair to his squad ahead of the start of the season next month.

