We’ve Got So Many Leaders – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that the Reds have a number of leaders in their ranks and insists they know just what to do on the approach to another season.



The Reds have had a strong start to their summer after they defeated lower league clubs Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City in friendlies.













Liverpool are currently in the United States for their pre-season camp and are set to play friendlies against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon over the space of five days.



Despite being three weeks into pre-season, the Merseyside-based side are without the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson.





Among the senior players to be with the team in the US are Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk, all of whom are considered leaders by Liverpool manager Klopp.







“We have so many leaders in the team: Hendo of course, Millie of course, Gini, Virg, all these guys, they are in a different way all leaders", Klopp told Liverpool's official website.



"They know what to do and they will know it for a new season.





“Millie looks again in the pre-season like [he’s in] in his early 20s; but he isn’t, he knows that, and we try to respect that.



"But he is not only in the game not really stoppable, in training it’s the same. All good.”



Liverpool will kick-off their new Premier League campaign against recently promoted side Norwich on 9th August

